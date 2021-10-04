BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 129.0% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BCE by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

