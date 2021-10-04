Beam Trading Up 9.8% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004378 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,992,920 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

