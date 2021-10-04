bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BEBE stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

