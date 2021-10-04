Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

