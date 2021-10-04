Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.40.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

