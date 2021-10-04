Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.40.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

