Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 199

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £537.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,466 shares of company stock worth $2,446,595 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

