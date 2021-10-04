Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,109,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.