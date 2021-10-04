BinaryX (BNX) Trading 91.7% Higher Over Last Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $78.54 million and $6.51 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $41.53 or 0.00084338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001673 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00807494 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,295,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

