Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,645,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 0.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 1,475,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,816,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

