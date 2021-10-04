Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.34. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.