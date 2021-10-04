BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,875,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $386,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ROIC stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

