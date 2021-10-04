BlackRock Inc. Has $397.83 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Plexus worth $397,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plexus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.08 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

