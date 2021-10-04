BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,828,796 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,828,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,848,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

