BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter.

BLW opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

