BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

