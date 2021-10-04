Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Buys 19,150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 18.4% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $66.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,664.09. 74,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,784.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,495.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

