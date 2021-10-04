Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BGB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.86. 58,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 278,674 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,089,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 194,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.