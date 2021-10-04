Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Up 42.8% in September

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BLDE opened at $10.50 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.