Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 14.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,605,592.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,428,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $195.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

