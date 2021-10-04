Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $104.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

