Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

