Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,305 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $266.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.