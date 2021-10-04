Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,141 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $22,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.