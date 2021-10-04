Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,535 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT opened at $46.68 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.