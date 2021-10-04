Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cummins by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,727 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

