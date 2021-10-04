Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. UBS Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

