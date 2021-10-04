Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up about 4.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 174,663 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.93. 19,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

