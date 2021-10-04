BMO Capital Markets Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.20

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.17.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.