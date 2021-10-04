BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.89.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

