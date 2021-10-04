BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,554 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

