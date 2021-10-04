BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $686,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camping World were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

