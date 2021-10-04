BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Endo International worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.43 on Monday. Endo International plc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $800.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.