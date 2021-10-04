BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 78.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,329 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SUM stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

