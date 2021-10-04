BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,730 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Herc were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc stock opened at $171.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

