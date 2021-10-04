BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. 172,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,372. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

