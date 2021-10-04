BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.