Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.14 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $471,917.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00113245 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

