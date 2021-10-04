Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 4.46% of Howmet Aerospace worth $659,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $11,913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,401,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 174,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

