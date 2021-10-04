Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,291,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.29% of Truist Financial worth $959,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,836. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

