Boston Partners Has $507.58 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $507,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 114.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,905,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,058,000 after buying an additional 4,218,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.17. 340,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,496,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

