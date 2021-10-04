Boston Partners Has $594.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,170,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,474 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $594,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 386.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,542. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.