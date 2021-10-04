Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of Capital One Financial worth $471,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.48. 19,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

