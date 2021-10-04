Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,517 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cigna were worth $736,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.07. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

