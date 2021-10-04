Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $48.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BSX stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

