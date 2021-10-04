Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $25.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

