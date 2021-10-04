Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,484.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Brambles has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.