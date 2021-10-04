Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $500.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

