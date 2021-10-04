Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,151. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.