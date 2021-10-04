Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,151. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

