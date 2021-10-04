Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $686.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.66.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

