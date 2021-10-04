Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.49 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.